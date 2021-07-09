News to Know for July 9: Flooding caused by Elsa; Third Pfizer dose; Partly sunny, few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Few Afternoon Scattered Showers

Dryer today but humidity sticks around with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms later.

Today will be partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s.

Power Outages

Dominion Energy crews continue work restoring power to thousands left in the dark from Elsa.

(WHSV)

Currently, around 5,000 people are without power across the state.

More than 1,200 outages are in the metro Richmond area, with a majority of those in Chesterfield.

Bicyclist Hit On Jefferson Davis Highway

A bicyclist is fighting for their life in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Chesterfield County Police say a driver was headed south when they hit the bike rider.

The driver did remain on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Petersburg Flooding

Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash flooding in Petersburg, which quickly caused city workers to become trapped in floodwaters.

Crews rescued two public works employees from the roofs of vehicles on Thursday night.

Petersburg flooding (NBC12)

Officials said the crews were out on Madison and Bollingbrook streets putting up signage when the water rapidly rose, causing them to get stuck. The two were rescued and are now safe.

A spokesperson said that 70 percent of roadways in Petersburg are closed due to flooding. Residents are asked to stay home and off the roadways.

Water Rescues In Chesterfield

Chesterfield police responded to at least three separate water rescues in Chester following heavy rain and flooding brought by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Crews were called to the scene of Ware Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Driver around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Chesterfield flooding (NBC12)

Officers at the scene said a vehicle was indeed under the water to the point where you could not see the roof.

The heavy rains were also the cause for a massive downed red oak tree on Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville.

Second Child In Va. Dies From COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from complications of COVID-19.

The child that died was in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline and Stafford areas.

(NBC12)

The first child in Virginia under the age of 10 to die from COVID complications was in March.

For more information on ways to lower the risk of COVID-19, click here.

Third Pfizer Dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections.

The lab experiments add to real-world data that the delta variant’s mutations aren’t evading the vaccines most widely used in Western countries, but underscore that it’s crucial to get more of the world immunized before the virus evolves even more.

Richmond Native Host Football Camps

Philadelphia Eagles safety and Richmond native, Anthony Harris, will host two free football camps in the Richmond area on Friday.

On July 9, Harris will be at River City Middle School in Richmond from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There he will leader campers in skills and drills. Lunch and NFL gifts will be provided. Harris will host a second camp later in the day at L.C.Bird High School in Chesterfield.

Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis (RSR Marketing)

The Chesterfield camp will also feature appearances by Jalen Elliott, safety for the Detroit Lions and NFL free agent CJ Reavis.

Harris will also host Enrichment of Richmond Day at Broad Rock Park in Richmond on Saturday, July 10. The free community event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For questions about registering, call Parks and Recreation at 804-646-1175.

Final Thought

If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success - James Cameron



