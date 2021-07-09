Hopewell extends free storm cleanup for residents

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Hopewell can have debris and vegetation removed from their properties for free until next Friday, according to a release from the city’s public works department.

The cleanup service includes tree trunks and limbs that fell as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa. Residents just have to place debris at the front of their property for collection.

The city asks that debris are kept behind curbs and drainage ditches, and the removal service does not include grass or leaves. Residents should not place debris in alleys.

To use the removal service, call the Hopewell Public Works Department at 804-541-2295.

Debris can also be taken to the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 507 Station Street for free:

Open 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays

Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays

