Homicide suspect surrenders, second remains at large

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the suspects of an April homicide has surrendered to the police while the other suspect still remains at large.

Keion Taylor, 20, surrendered on Wednesday at the Richmond Justice Center and was charged with murder and firearms violations in connection to the homicide of Alexander Leonard, 23.

Tyeqwon Friend, 23, is also wanted by police for murder, robbery and firearm violations in connection to the same crime.

Police responded to a call at the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue on April 21 around 9:30 where they found Leonard suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Police are still searching for Friend. Police consider him is dangerous and ask people who see him or know where he is to not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information on the location of Friend should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

