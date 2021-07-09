GRTC riders should expect delays due to street closures, damages from storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says riders should expect delays due to street closures and damages from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Attention GRTC riders! Due to street closures and damages from the storm expect delays on GRTC routes this morning. For updates and questions call Customer Service at 804-358-4782. — GRTC Transit System (@GRTCTransit) July 9, 2021

The following bus routes are delayed or not in service:

Route 3A - Highland & Missouri

Route 12 - 23rd & Franklin at 6:50 a.m. (Expect additional 30 minutes between buses)

Route 12 - Marshall & 3rd at 7 a.m. (Bus will start service from 23rd & Franklin at 7:50 a.m.)

Route 77 - University of Richmond at 7 a.m. The next scheduled bus is at 7:40 a.m.

For questions, call Customer Service at 804-358-4782.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.