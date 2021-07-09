Healthcare Pros
GRTC riders should expect delays due to street closures, damages from storm

GRTC says riders should expect delays due to street closures and damages from Tropical Storm...
GRTC says riders should expect delays due to street closures and damages from Tropical Storm Elsa.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says riders should expect delays due to street closures and damages from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The following bus routes are delayed or not in service:

  • Route 3A - Highland & Missouri
  • Route 12 - 23rd & Franklin at 6:50 a.m. (Expect additional 30 minutes between buses)
  • Route 12 - Marshall & 3rd at 7 a.m. (Bus will start service from 23rd & Franklin at 7:50 a.m.)
  • Route 77 - University of Richmond at 7 a.m. The next scheduled bus is at 7:40 a.m.

For questions, call Customer Service at 804-358-4782.

Stay tuned for more updates.

