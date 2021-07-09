GRTC riders should expect delays due to street closures, damages from storm
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says riders should expect delays due to street closures and damages from Tropical Storm Elsa.
The following bus routes are delayed or not in service:
- Route 3A - Highland & Missouri
- Route 12 - 23rd & Franklin at 6:50 a.m. (Expect additional 30 minutes between buses)
- Route 12 - Marshall & 3rd at 7 a.m. (Bus will start service from 23rd & Franklin at 7:50 a.m.)
- Route 77 - University of Richmond at 7 a.m. The next scheduled bus is at 7:40 a.m.
For questions, call Customer Service at 804-358-4782.
