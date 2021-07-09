Forecast: Drying out in to the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dryer today but humidity sticks around with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms later

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

