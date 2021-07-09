Flags fly at half-mast to honor Chesterfield firefighter recruit’s death
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 10, flags will fly at half-mast in honor of the Chesterfield County firefighter recruit, Tyvaughn Eldridge, who died on July 3 after suffering a medical emergency while training.
Governor Ralph Northam ordered the flags to be lowered to honor Eldridge:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Chesterfield County Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, of Chesterfield County, Virginia.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 9th day of July, 2021.
