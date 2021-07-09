Downtown Expressway ramp to I-95 to close nightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Downtown Expressway ramp to Interstate 95 will close nightly starting Monday, according to a release from the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The ramp from Eastbound Downtown Expressway, or I-195, to I-95 North will close each night for bride maintenance starting on July 12.

The closures will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. The detour will run from southbound I-95 to Maury Street.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to signs in the area and to use caution in the work zone.

Road work is weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.