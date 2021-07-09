Healthcare Pros
Downtown Expressway ramp to I-95 to close nightly

Interstate 95 winds past Main Street Station in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Downtown Expressway ramp to Interstate 95 will close nightly starting Monday, according to a release from the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The ramp from Eastbound Downtown Expressway, or I-195, to I-95 North will close each night for bride maintenance starting on July 12.

The closures will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. The detour will run from southbound I-95 to Maury Street.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to signs in the area and to use caution in the work zone.

Road work is weather permitting.

