Dominion Energy reports 60,000 power outages in Virginia from Elsa

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy reported that Tropical Storm Elsa caused power outages for 60,000 customers across eastern and central Virginia.

As of 9:30, Dominion reports that in the Richmond area outages are around 700 customers and continuing to trend down. The majority of those outages are in Chesterfield County.

Gloucester County and southeast Virginia had the most power outages in the state.

The latest outages numbers are available on Dominion Energy’s website here.

To report an outage to Dominion visit their website here or call them at 1-866-366-4357.

Dominion recommends the following safety tips for those dealing with outages.

Safety is our number one priority. If you see our crews out working, a smile and wave from a distance are always welcome. If you drive by, please help us stay safe by providing ample space to our crews working along the road.

Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Very high winds and rain can cause trees and branches to fall, which may bring down power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to speak with an agent to report the downed wire.

If using a generator, be sure it is properly connected. If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.

