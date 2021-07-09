Deputy hits pedestrian in fatal accident

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally hit a pedestrian crossing the street with their car.

The 44-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene.

The accident happened at 12:09 a.m. while the deputy was driving eastbound on Garrisonville Road at Center Street.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries, and the investigation is still ongoing.

