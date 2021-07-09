Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bicyclist is fighting for their life in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Chesterfield County Police say a driver was headed south when they hit the bike rider. The driver did remain on scene and is cooperating with police.

Southbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed until 4 a.m. while police investigate.

If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

