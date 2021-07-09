Colonial Heights teen located safe after being reported missing

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a teen from Colonial Heights has been located safe after being reported missing Friday morning.

Police say Kaleb “Dylan” Jernigan, was last seen in the area of Essex Road and Hampton Drive around 5 a.m. on July 9 on a scooter.

Jernigan was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, black pants, a silver necklace and a gold necklace.

