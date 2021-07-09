Colonial Heights teen last seen on scooter Friday morning, police say

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a Colonial Heights teen who was reported missing Friday morning.

Police say Kaleb “Dylan” Jernigan, was last seen in the area of Essex Road and Hampton Drive around 5 a.m. on July 9 on a scooter.

Jernigan was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, black pants, a silver necklace and a gold necklace.

Anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts should call 520-9300 option 7.

