Bike group urges more safety after cyclist dies from highway acident

By Enzo Domingo
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTEFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One cycling group is urging drivers and cyclists to be more careful out on the roads, after an accident claims the life of one man.

Chesterfield Police say Micheal Lewis Sr. was riding his bike along Jeff Davis Highway when he was struck by a car merging from Chippenham Parkway.

Lewis later died at VCU Medical Center.

“Every traffic fatality is preventable and is a function of driver behavior as well as the build environment, said Brantley Tyndall with Bike Walk RVA.

He said cyclists still need to do their part, like keeping lights on the front and back of their bikes at night -as the law requires- along with adjusting their positioning for more visibility:

“You’re not off to the side, you’re not obscured by anything but you’re kind of very front and center so that drivers have an easier time seeing you.”

He says that research shows that speed-related pedestrian deaths in Richmond rose 39% last year, adding that he has seen more progress on that front on the Virginia Capital Trail, and the upcoming Fall Line Trail in Chesterfield, “which would be right in the exact area of this crash.” He says the trail “would be a dedicated biking and walking path that very likely have been used by this cyclist. People work at odd hours at any time during the day, and so you have to be able to build infrastructure that works for anyone.”

Chestefield Police say the driver of the car did stay on scene, and that Lewis’ bike did have a light on it, but they’re working to determine if it worked or not at the time of the crash.

