Bicyclist dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway

Two women killed in crash
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bicyclist has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway Thursday night.

Chesterfield County Police says the crash occurred on July 8 around 10:58 p.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to the investigation, a 2014 Volkswagen sedan merged onto Jefferson Davis Highway southbound from Chippenham Parkway northbound, when it struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was identified as Michael A. Lewis Sr. of Chesterfield. The driver of the Volkswagen stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Lewis was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries Friday morning.

Southbound lanes of the highway remained closed until 4 a.m. while police investigate.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

