Around 5,000 people without power across Virginia
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy crews continue work restoring power to thousands left in the dark from Elsa.
Currently, around 5,000 people are without power across the state.
More than 1,200 outages are in the metro Richmond area, with a majority of those in Chesterfield.
