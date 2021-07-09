Around 5,000 people without power across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy crews continue work restoring power to thousands left in the dark from Elsa.

Currently, around 5,000 people are without power across the state.

More than 1,200 outages are in the metro Richmond area, with a majority of those in Chesterfield.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.