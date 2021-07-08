VUU freshmen to move-in on campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!

The class of 2025 will be able to attend orientation both on-campus and virtually.

Students will have several weeks to get acclimated to the campus and learning environment.

Returning students will move into resident halls between August 18-21.

All campus-based students and faculty are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

