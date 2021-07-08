Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VUU freshmen to move-in on campus

It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!
It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!(WBKO)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!

The class of 2025 will be able to attend orientation both on-campus and virtually.

Students will have several weeks to get acclimated to the campus and learning environment.

Returning students will move into resident halls between August 18-21.

All campus-based students and faculty are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Mssing 71-year-old man from Chesterfield located
Elsa is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves through Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
Hopewell Police searching for person of interest after man shot and killed at a gas station.
Police searching for person of interest after deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station