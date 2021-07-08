Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-95 south in Hanover near Lewistown Road
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire on I-95 south near Lewistown Road Exit 89 in Hanover has shut down two lanes.
The center and right lanes are closed.
Drivers should expect heavy delays. There is currently a five-mile backup.
