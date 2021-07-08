Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-95 south in Hanover near Lewistown Road

Vehicle fire
Vehicle fire(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire on I-95 south near Lewistown Road Exit 89 in Hanover has shut down two lanes.

The center and right lanes are closed.

Drivers should expect heavy delays. There is currently a five-mile backup.

Click here to get a live look.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody

Latest News

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes until Sept.
A truck carrying hogs overturned in September 2008 on State Route 10 in Suffolk.
PETA seeks safety designation for stretch of Virginia road prone to hog truck crashes
The crash remains under investigation.
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns on I-85 in Petersburg
Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico