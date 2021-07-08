Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
VADOC will allow visitors back into buildings starting in July

Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.
Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to vaccine rates rising and COVID-19 cases falling, the Virginia DOC will plan to reopen in phases to allow visitors back into its buildings.

Inmates and CCAP probationers will be able to meet in person with visitors if they are fully vaccinated. Inmates who are not vaccinated will continue to have video visits.

Starting July 15, visitors such as attorneys, court officials, embassy and consulate officials will be able to enter facilities. On August 1, buildings will be open for religious visitors and volunteers.

Pilot sites will be open for in-person family visits by September 1. The department anticipates that in-person family visitation will resume at all facilities across Virginia by October 1.

Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.

Visitors ages 12 and older will be required to take a self-administered COVID-19 test and must be tested negative in order to do visits in person. The testing process and other visitation requirements will be shared on the DOC website.

