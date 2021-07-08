Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns on I-85 in Petersburg

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned on I-85 in Petersburg.

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. on July 8 at the Fort Lee Road overpass.

According to the investigation, a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying food products was headed north when it ran off the road to the left and overturned in the median.

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. on July 8 at the Fort Lee Road overpass.
The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. on July 8 at the Fort Lee Road overpass.(Virginia State Police)

The driver of the freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and was treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

Latest News

Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
(Source: Pixabay)
Virginia prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa
It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!
VUU freshmen to move-in on campus