Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns on I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned on I-85 in Petersburg.

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. on July 8 at the Fort Lee Road overpass.

According to the investigation, a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying food products was headed north when it ran off the road to the left and overturned in the median.

The driver of the freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and was treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

