Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns on I-85 in Petersburg
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned on I-85 in Petersburg.
The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. on July 8 at the Fort Lee Road overpass.
According to the investigation, a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying food products was headed north when it ran off the road to the left and overturned in the median.
The driver of the freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and was treated on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
