Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

On This Day: 18-year-old girl found murdered, leading to trial of the Norfolk Four

This photo combination of photos provided by the US navy shows former sailors Eric Wilson, left...
This photo combination of photos provided by the US navy shows former sailors Eric Wilson, left photo, Danial Williams, second from left, Joe Dick, second from right, and Derek Tice, in undated file photos. The four former sailors, known as the "Norfolk Four" have been pardoned by Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. The governor granted absolute pardons for the men in the 1997 rape and killing of Michelle Moore-Bosko. DNA evidence linked another man, Omar Ballard, to the crimes. (US Navy via AP)(AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) – On this day in history, July 8, 1997, 18-year-old Michelle Moore-Bosko was found dead by her husband after being raped, stabbed, and strangled.

Four sailors later confessed to the crime despite any evidence linking them to it, and they became known as the Norfolk Four. Three of them were given life sentences, the other sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.

Years later, a fifth man named Omar Ballard confessed to the crime, saying he acted alone. But it would take years before the Norfolk Four would be released from prison and pardoned.

Mary Kelly Tate, the director of the Institute for Actual Innocence at the University of Richmond School of Law, delves into why the Norfolk Four would confess to a crime they didn’t commit in NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody

Latest News

But if families aren’t on a repayment plan or at least coming to the table to talk, RRHA...
1,545 public housing units currently behind on rent as eviction moratorium nears end
Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Garbage truck fire
Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-95 south in Hanover near Lewistown Road, 7-mile backup
Edwards Virginia Smokehouse says it will be sold to Missouri-based Burgers’ Smokehouse, ending...
Edwards Virginia Smokehouse to be sold to Missouri company