Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

