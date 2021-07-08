Senior Alert issued for Caroline County man
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.
William Arthur Wick, Jr., 80, was last seen on July 7 at 8 a.m. in Port Royal Virginia.
Police said he may have been heading to Fredericksburg for a doctor’s appointment.
It is unknown what he may be wearing and is driving a Green Volvo XC90 with Virginia registration 84274H.
Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a threat to his heald and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 633-5400.
