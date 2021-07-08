Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes until Sept.

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closing on July 18 and remain closed until early Sept. for bridge repairs.

The turnpike will be closed between Henrico County- Hanover County line and Azalea Avenue.

The following eight-mile detour will be in place for motorist.

For eastbound travelers, follow Azalea onto Carolina Avenue and head south to Laburnum Avenue, south to Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360), east to Elm Drive, south to Stonewall Parkway, east to Cold Harbor Road (Route 156), north onto Atlee Road (Route 638) and north back to Meadowbridge Road, which becomes Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at the Chickahominy River crossing.

For westbound travelers, follow Atlee south to Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360), west to Laburnum, north to Carolina, north to Azalea and west back to Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

