Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
More states agree to settlement plan for opioid-maker Purdue
It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!
VUU freshmen to move-in on campus
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Mssing 71-year-old man from Chesterfield located