Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis temporarily had a fever three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did have a “fever episode” temporarily Wednesday evening.

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine.

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “fever episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporary ran a high temperature.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version.

The statement said Francis’ recovery is continuing as planned and that “at this particular moment, he looks toward all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care.”

Francis underwent three hours of planned surgery Sunday. He is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming there are no complications, the Vatican has said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
More states agree to settlement plan for opioid-maker Purdue
It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!
VUU freshmen to move-in on campus
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Mssing 71-year-old man from Chesterfield located