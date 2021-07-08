Healthcare Pros
Police searching for person of interest after deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station

Hopewell Police searching for person of interest after man shot and killed at a gas station.
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed at a gas station.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quick Express Store in the 800 block of South 15th Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near the gas pumps.

They attempted to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released until next-of-kin is notified.

Police released images from surveillance videos from the store showing an unidentified person of interest who was seen leaving in a possible gold Chevy Tahoe, early 2000′s model.

The individual was also seen inside of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

