Police searching for person of interest after deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed at a gas station.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quick Express Store in the 800 block of South 15th Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near the gas pumps.

They attempted to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released until next-of-kin is notified.

Police released images from surveillance videos from the store showing an unidentified person of interest who was seen leaving in a possible gold Chevy Tahoe, early 2000′s model.

Hopewell Police searching for person and vehicle of interest after man shot and killed at a gas station. (Hopewell Police)

The individual was also seen inside of the store.

Hopewell Police searching for person of interest after man shot and killed at a gas station. (Hopewell Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

