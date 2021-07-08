Healthcare Pros
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Meadow Bridge Road just after midnight Thursday.

Officers arrived and found Kevon D. Fuller, 28 of Richmond, in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not yet have any suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

