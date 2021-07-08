Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Driver dies of injuries following chase, crash in Henrico

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a driver has died of his injuries following a pursuit on Wednesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on July 7, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Eubank Road and Lewis Road after seeing a traffic violation.

During the stop, police said the driver could not give identification, but instead verbally gave his name, social security number and date of birth.

“After reviewing the information provided, it was apparent to the officer that the driver was not who he said he was,” police said in a release.

Police were later able to identify the man as Christopher Lawrence Seay, 44, of Henrico.

The officer asked Seay to turn off the car and put it in the park, but that’s when police said he drove off and a chase started.

Officials said Seay headed east on Williamsburg Road towards Airport Drive, where he ran a red light and hit a Chevrolet sedan that was heading south on Airport Drive.

Seay was then ejected from his vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The woman who was driving the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Police later determined that Seay had active warrants through Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a previous felony eluding offense.

The investigation continues.

The entrance to the airport and Williamsburg road were closed for a period of time on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer

Latest News

he Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced Friday that the Commonwealth...
Va. Dept. of Emergency Management prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa
Ellen White prepares pallets what will be outfitted with supplies, later to be delivered to...
Red Cross continues to prepare storm response
A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.
Senior Alert canceled for Caroline County man
Sunflowers
Fun, affordable activities to do with family this summer
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center