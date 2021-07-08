Police: Driver dies of injuries following chase, crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a driver has died of his injuries following a pursuit on Wednesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on July 7, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Eubank Road and Lewis Road after seeing a traffic violation.

During the stop, police said the driver could not give identification, but instead verbally gave his name, social security number and date of birth.

“After reviewing the information provided, it was apparent to the officer that the driver was not who he said he was,” police said in a release.

Police were later able to identify the man as Christopher Lawrence Seay, 44, of Henrico.

The officer asked Seay to turn off the car and put it in the park, but that’s when police said he drove off and a chase started.

Officials said Seay headed east on Williamsburg Road towards Airport Drive, where he ran a red light and hit a Chevrolet sedan that was heading south on Airport Drive.

Seay was then ejected from his vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The woman who was driving the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Police later determined that Seay had active warrants through Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a previous felony eluding offense.

The investigation continues.

The entrance to the airport and Williamsburg road were closed for a period of time on Wednesday.

