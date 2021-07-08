Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Police are investigating.
Police: Driver dies of injuries following chase, crash in Henrico
Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer

Latest News

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products
Spectators banned from Tokyo 2020 Olympic games
Spectators banned from Tokyo 2020 Olympic games
1,545 public housing units currently behind on rent as eviction moratorium nears end
1,545 public housing units currently behind on rent as eviction moratorium nears end
Va. Dept. of Emergency Management prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa
Va. Dept. of Emergency Management prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa