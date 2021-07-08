News to Know for July 8: Elsa brings heavy rain; Va. preps for storm impact; Child Subsidy Program extended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

First Alert Weather: Rain

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Elsa likely brings rain on Thursday with little wind expected. Rainfall amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts, highest east of I-95.

There could be an isolated tornado east of I-95 at any time from Noon to 9 p.m.

Man Shot Overnight

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Meadow Bridge Road just after midnight Thursday.

Officers arrived and found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Missing Senior

A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.

William Arthur Wick, Jr., 80, was last seen on July 7 at 8 a.m. in Port Royal Virginia.

Police said he may have been heading to Fredericksburg for a doctor’s appointment. It is unknown what he may be wearing and is driving a Green Volvo XC90 with Virginia registration 84274H.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 633-5400.

Elsa Hits Florida

A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida on Wednesday and injured several others when a possible tornado struck a campground at a Navy base in southeast Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa still packed 45 mph (72 kph) winds more than nine hours after making landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

Elsa seemed to spare Florida from significant damage, though it still threatened flooding downpours and caused several tornado warnings.

Forecasters predicted Elsa would remain a tropical storm into Friday and issued a tropical storm watch from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

Va. Prepares For Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to arrive on Thursday bringing heavy rain and flash floods to central and eastern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Emergency suggests preparing for the storm by knowing your evacuations zone, creating a plan in case of emergency and packing emergency supplies.

Crews from Dominion Energy spent the past 24 hours preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival. Dominion Energy is encouraging customers to prepare ahead of the storm. The fastest way to report or track an outage is to use Dominion’s mobile app or call them at 1-866-DOM-HELP.

(WALB)

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to hit Virginia as a tropical depression. Forecast changes frequently, so the officials recommend keeping up to date with your local news and weather team.

For more information on preparing for the storm visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website.

Hopewell Murder Investigation

Hopewell Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed at a gas station on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. at the Quick Express Store in the 800 block of South 15th Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near the gas pumps. They attempted to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

Police released images from surveillance videos from the store showing an unidentified person of interest who was seen leaving in a possible gold Chevy Tahoe, early 2000′s model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Tampa Bay Lightning Wins Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night to end the final in five games.

Tampa Bay joined Pittsburgh as the only back-to-back Cup winner in the salary cap era, but even more impressively did it in the shortest span between championships in the long history of the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Gerry Broome | AP)

The sunbelt franchise in a nontraditional market that didn’t even exist until 1992-93 went through the NHL’s most storied franchise to win this one.

The third championship in franchise history denied Montreal a 25th league championship banner.

Child Care Subsidy Program Extended

Governor Ralph Northam announced an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program until Dec. 31, 2021.

The program was created to support families with young children by improving access to affordable child care; eligibility was expanded in April to include families who were seeking employment and finical assistance.

Virginia State Capitol. ((Source: NBC12))

This expansion was set to end July 31, but Northam plans to continue the program by using existing federal funding from the Virginia Department of Education.

For more information about eligibility and the Child Care Subsidy program visit their website here.

VUU Freshmen Move-In

It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!

The class of 2025 will be able to attend orientation both on-campus and virtually.

Virginia Union University (Source: NBC12)

Students will have several weeks to get acclimated to the campus and learning environment.

Returning students will move into resident halls between August 18-21.

Final Thought

The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive - John Green

