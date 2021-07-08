Man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Meadow Bridge Road just after midnight Thursday.

Officers arrived and found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not yet have any suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

