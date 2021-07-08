Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘It’s going to be energetic enough’: Despite no fans at Olympics, athletes prepared more than ever

By Karina Bolster
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - While spectators may be banned from the Tokyo Olympics, some coaches believe the athletes will do just fine with or without fans.

Despite the lack of bodies in the stands, Team USA is still managing to stay upbeat about the Tokyo Olympics.

“Hearing from our Olympian Townley Haas out there and hearing what they’re communicating... it sounds like it’s a very positive vibe, doesn’t sound like anyone is looking at it in a negative way,” said NOVA Aquatics head coach Norm Wright.

Wright said this should not be a big change for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team.

“We’ve got a young Olympic team this year, a lot of young high school athletes that have made the team, or college athletes, but no college venues had any spectators,” Wright said.

Nearly all professional swim competitions and college meets during 2020 and the early part of 2021 were fanless.

Swimmers doing just fine without the extra energy from the crowd, according to Wright.

“When you think about swimmers specifically, you spend a lot of time face down in the water with your own thoughts,” Wright said. “They’ve been practicing swimming by themselves, especially during the pandemic.”

The decision to ban fans comes as Japan declared a state of emergency after COVID-19 cases in Tokyo hit a two-month high.

Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans due to virus

International attendees were barred months ago. Initially, organizers hoped to allow venues to fill to 50 percent capacity with local fans, but now seats will sit empty for the duration of the Olympics.

Japan’s prime minister said the state of emergency will run through Aug. 22, two weeks after the conclusion of the games.

“I think when they pack the stadiums for the opening ceremonies, which we’ve always seen before, and you get to walk out in front of a massive crowd... there is going to be a level of energy that’s going to have to be intrinsic,” Wright said.

Not everyone is excited about the changes. Many fans taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“No fans in stands no #Olympics2021 on my TV,” wrote one person.

Some people calling it “reckless” to still hold the Olympics with everything going on.

Despite the varying opinions, Wright believes the athletes are as focused as ever.

“It’s going to be the responsibility of the coaches to get them excited and then the athletes obviously,” he said. “The fact we’re having a games, I think it’s going to be energetic enough.”

The Olympic Committee makes nearly 75% of its income off broadcasting rights, and canceling the games would result in a loss of $3 billion to $4 billion.

Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for Friday, July 23.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Police are investigating.
Police: Driver dies of injuries following chase, crash in Henrico
Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer

Latest News

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold
Jacob Hodges
Hodges takes over James River football
James River High School
Hodges takes reins of James River football program
A man wearing a face mask cycles past the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb....
Virus threatens attendance for Olympics