Ironclad Coffee celebrates Stanley Cup win with free coffee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ironclad Coffee is giving away free coffee on July 8 to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lighting team winning the Stanley cup.

Ironclad announced they were giving away free Jet Brew coffee Thursday in an Instagram post.

Owners, Ryan and Kelly O’Rourke are from Tampa Bay and are longtime supports of the team.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in Feb. they gave away about 200 cups of coffee to celebrate.

The coffee shop is located at 1805 E Grace Street.

