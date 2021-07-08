High water causes road closures in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa is causing some streets to flood in Petersburg.
Petersburg police said the following roads are closed due to high water:
- River Street between Second Street and Cockade Alley
- South Boulevard and Bishop Street
- East Wythe Street between Terrace Avenue and Clayton Street
- East Bank Street between North Crater Road and Madison Street
- Intersection of North Old Church Street at East Bank Street
- Bollingbrook Street between Madison Street and North Crater Road
- Defense Road between Squirrel Level Road and Baylor’s Lane
- Joseph Jenkins Parkway between 3rd Street and 5th Street
Across Central Virginia, anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain is possible.
