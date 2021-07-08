Henrico company offers additional treatment option to help prevent severe COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For Mejal Stein, being diagnosed with COVID-19 after receiving the Pfizer vaccine back in spring was the last thing on her mind. But days after attending a dinner party with some of her friends in June, she realized she caught the Delta variant

“I was really sick,” Stein said. “I was stunned.”

Even with the vaccine, Stein says she experienced a loss of taste and smell, accompanied by a high-grade fever. It was only after the suggestion from a family friend that she should seek out a company that could provide other treatment options to alleviate her symptoms.

Stein says her doctor would eventually recommend that she try a monoclonal infusion from a health provider in Henrico called, Infusion Solutions.

“We are a company that has really been designed for making available infusion therapies that can help people on the outpatient side of medicine,” said infectious disease doctor, Bo Vaughn.

Vaughan is the Medical Director of the company, which specializes in infusion therapies to help people who caught COVID-19 even after getting the vaccines.

“We offer here, particularly as it relates to COVID-19, is the monoclonal antibodies, in particular, Regeneron,” Vaughan said. “It’s a combination antibody therapy that has shown great efficacy to prevent someone from moving onto severe complications of the disease like hospitalization, or heaven forbid death.”

Since receiving her treatment, Stein says she is on the road to recovery and that her condition may have been much worse without the vaccines, in addition to the infusions treatments.

“The fever that came down pretty quickly, it had been about 102,” Stein said.

Vaughan says these infusions are intended for people with pre-existing conditions who caught COVID symptoms but have not yet developed severe disease.

“What these therapies have been able to do is prevent somewhere around 70 percent of patients, who develop the disease with high-risk conditions, from moving on to severer forms of the disease,” Vaugh said. “To date, there is strong evidence to suggest the combination monoclonal antibody therapies have maintained their potency against COVID-19 and its variants. This includes the delta variant.”

Vaughan says patients should be referred to the company by a health provider only after a positive diagnostic test.

In order to be a candidate for monoclonal antibody therapy, patients must have at least one factor that would place them at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection:

Age ≥65 years BMI >25 kg/m2

Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

Chronic lung disease

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders or other conditions that confer medical complexity

Having a medical-related technological dependence (not related to COVID-19)

The treatments are done in one of the company’s six COVID suites. Vaughan says the treatments are by no means a replacement for the vaccines but wants the public to be aware of all options available to them that could help prevent severe disease.

“It is great to have an option for high-risk patients in the outpatient setting before the COVID-19 progresses to its more severe forms,” Vaughan said. “This is something we did not reliably have early in the pandemic. Infusion Solutions is proud to have contributed to Virginia’s COVID-19 response through the infusions of monoclonal antibodies.”

“I didn’t end up in a hospital, so that’s a big thing,” Stein said. “I generally felt that I wasn’t at death’s door.”

