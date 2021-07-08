Dog shot and killed inside fenced yard, another shot in face

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, Richmond authorities are searching for whoever shot two dogs in Richmond, killing one of them. Little Luca died in his own front yard, and there are some clues that may point police to whose responsible.

This year alone Richmond Animal Care and Control received more than 5,000 calls for service, but the past few days have been some of the worst.

Luca, believed to be just 3 to 4 years old, breathed her final breath on the day after Independence Day.

“That dog did nothing wrong. He didn’t deserve to die in this front yard for walking down his steps,” said Christie Chipps Peters with RACC.

That’s exactly what investigators say happened on the 100 block of East 33rd Street Monday. Witnesses say someone in a gold Nissan Altima opened fire from the passenger’s seat.

The gold car was missing a hubcap.

“The dog wasn’t chasing him. It was a very seemingly deliberate act,” she added.

It’s one of two calls investigators got about dogs being shot.

“We’ve named him Senor Meatball. He was shot in the face and he was tied to a tree in the woods,” Chipps Peters said about the second dog.

That crime happened about five miles south on Pelham and Henrico drives. Senor Meatball was roaming freely when investigators arrived, so they believed he chewed through his leash to break free. Fortunately, he survived his injury.

“It went through his mouth, down into his shoulder…We don’t need to take anything out because the bullet is in a place where it can stay. He just had his little tongue stitched up, and he’s good as new,” she said.

Whoever did it is still out there. Authorities say if someone will shoot a dog, who knows what else they’ll do.

“We’re hoping we can piece together some part of this puzzle,” Chipps Peters said. What hurts her the most is one of the two animals is no longer here. “We haven’t had one where the dog is in its own fenced-in yard, at the bottom of its porch, not bothering anyone, and someone drives by in their car and shoots them.”

The shelter is not just looking for tips to find those responsible but also people who are interested in adopting pets, and of course, donations so that the work to save these animals can go on.

Under current law, coined “Tommie’s Law,” animal cruelty is a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers, 804-780-1000.

