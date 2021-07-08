Chesterfield police search for missing 71-year-old man
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen on July 7.
George Wirth, 71, was reported missing after his family was unable to find him.
He may be driving a blue 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, with Virginia license plates UKE-5776.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
