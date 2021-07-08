Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth

5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.(Kelly Buck)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One five-year-old boy will be taking home quite the treasure after his vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Kelly Buck sent WMBF News pictures of her 5-year-old son Xander and his discovery: a megalodon tooth.

Buck said that Xander found the tooth in the swash at Ocean Creek Resort where they are staying for the summer.

If you have a cool picture or video that you would like to share, CLICK HERE to upload them.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Man wanted for violating conditions of release in custody
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

Latest News

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes until Sept.
Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
The crash remains under investigation.
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns on I-85 in Petersburg