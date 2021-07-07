‘You’re destroying families’: Henrico police chief reacts to shootings which left three dead

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Chief of Police emphatically urging the community to come together after a violent Fourth of July weekend in the county left three people dead.

The family of a Chesterfield man killed in one of the three homicides, echoed those sentiments Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s senseless,” said Anthony Johnson, a pastor at Kingdom Life Church in Chesterfield. “There’s nothing that justifies a 27-year-old [getting shot], or a parent having to bury their children.”

It has been a tough few days for Johnson and his family. On Saturday afternoon, Johnson was celebrating the return of one of his nephews who was released from prison. More than 24-hours later, he was getting a call about another nephew – Stephen Milton Whisnant, III - getting gunned down.

“He was a good kid,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t a perfect kid, but he definitely was a good kid, working every day… loved his kids and was a great dad.”

Just before 11 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for a shooting. Police said the scene spanned from Creighton Road, along Beck Drive to Cushing Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Whisnant suffering from a gunshot wound. The father of four was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told NBC12 an innocent bystander walking his dog was also caught in the crossfire - suffering critical injuries.

“We do know there were a lot of rounds fired in that particular shooting,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric English.

“Being at the wrong place at the wrong time; things like this happen,” Johnson said.

What led up to that shooting is still under investigation, a phrase that can be said for the other two homicides over the weekend in Henrico.

In just 48 hours, 16-year-old Jamirah Washington, 19-year-old Marquan Lane and Whisnant were all killed in separate shootings.

“There are too many lives being lost, and too many people being hurt over craziness, foolish[ness], and like I said people just being comfortable carrying a weapon,” English said.

English said the county has recently seen an uptick in the among of gun violence. Raising even more concern, he has seen an increase in the number of firearms in the hands of young adults and minors.

“You have young people that just feel comfortable, walking around with firearms, and using them in a way that causes harm, not to just individuals - but you’re destroying families,” English said.

Two 18-year-olds and minor now face charges connected to Washington’s death at White Oak Village Shopping Center. The teen was also an innocent bystander; another life was cut short.

“When you look at the situation in White Oak, that could have been anyone’s kid that was in that location,” English said. “So, we can’t turn a blind eye and say, ‘oh it didn’t happen to me’; let’s be a little more vigilant and think about the big picture here.”

The 3rd suspect is a minor, therefore age & name will not be released at this point. However, we do know he faces the following charges:

- Murder

- Possession of firearm under 18

- Use of firearm during a felony

That is now the focus for English, a collaborative effort between the community and police.

“We must come together,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, that happened Tuesday night when police and other first responders gathered with Whisnant’s family for a candlelight vigil.

“This was my family but guess what, there are other families throughout this city going through the same thing, experiencing the same thing,” Johnson said. “If we’re hurting so bad, then let’s not let another family hurt the same way.”

Meanwhile, Henrico police said there have been 15 homicides across the county this year, compared to only five homicides this time last year; eight of the current homicides are domestic-related.

English said there are certain “pockets of violence” happening in some areas, and a renewed focus will be on those locations.

“Try to look at our culprits, who we’re seeing, whether they have any gang nexus to them,” he added. “Also making sure we’re visible in the area.”

The Chief, who have been on the job for 10 months, acknowledge there are gangs operating in Henrico County, with many minors involved.

“We gotta get to a point where we make them feel very uncomfortable to be walking around with a loaded firearm and being able to use it, and being able to use it in a manner that’s causing a lot of grief for families,” English said.

While English said there were youth carrying guns at White Oak Village at the time of Saturday’s shooting, there is nothing at this point to indicate the shooting was gang related.

“We all pay a role in keeping our community safe,” English said.

He urges people to call 911 about any concern in the community, whether it be fireworks or possible gunshots. On July 4 alone, there were 196 firework related calls.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

