Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to arrive on Thursday bringing heavy rain and flash floods to central and eastern Virginia.

“Current predictions indicate that Tropical Storm Elsa may affect portions of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “We will continue to monitor the forecast and the potential impacts on the Commonwealth, working closely with local governments to support their needs. Now is the time for Virginians to take precautions and make sure they are prepared.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency suggests preparing for the storm by knowing your evacuations zone, creating a plan in case of emergency and packing emergency supplies.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to hit Virginia as a tropical depression. Forecast changes frequently, so the officials recommend keeping up to date with your local news and weather team.

For more information on preparing for the storm visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted for violating conditions of his...
Chesterfield police search for man wanted for violating conditions of release
The Chesterfield Health District is hosting two public COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July.
Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held in Chesterfield Co. in July
Spectacle of Color Parade
Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion returns
Harry F. Byrd
Statue to segregationist removed from Richmond’s Capitol Square