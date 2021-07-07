Healthcare Pros
Virginia extends the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program

Virginia Capitol.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program until Dec. 31, 2021.

The program was created to support families with young children by improving access to affordable child care; eligibility was expanded in April to include families who were seeking employment and finical assistance.

This expansion was set to end July 31, but Northam plans to continue the program by using existing federal funding from the Virginia Department of Education.

“Access to high-quality child care is not only critical to the health and safety of Virginia’s children, but it is also important for advancing a strong, equitable recovery,” said Governor Northam. “Extending these resources through the end of 2021 will help close the affordability gap for parents and providers, allowing thousands of Virginians to return to work, support their families, and grow our economy.”

Northam’s office reports that as of July 1 more than 1,000 additional families were benefitting from this expansion.

First Lady Pamela Northam is kicking off Child Care Access Month of Action by raising awareness about new resources through several events.

For more information about eligibility and the Child Care Subsidy program visit their website here.

