VCU Athletics kick off seasons with Ram Fest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is welcoming back fans for the 2021-2022 athletic seasons with a free celebration called Ram Fest.

The event will be on Aug. 26 in The Diamond’s parking lot from 4 to 7 p.m.

Fans will have opportunities to interact with student-athletes while enjoying the festivities. All ages are welcome at this event, and there will be carnival-style games, performances by spirit squads, food, drinks and a celebrity dunk tank.

Proceeds from the celebrity dunk tank will benefit the Ram Athletic Fund. Some of the local celebrities that will be in the tank are Ed McLaughlin, Mike Rhoades, Beth O’Boyle, Darius Theus and Brandon Rozzell.

Following Ram Fest, attendees will be able to watch the VCU versus Wake Forest women’s soccer game at the Sports Backers Stadium for free.

