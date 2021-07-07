Healthcare Pros
Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held in Chesterfield Co. in July

The Chesterfield Health District is hosting two public COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is hosting two public COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July.

The Rockwood Vaccination Center is in the former Big Lots store at Rockwood Shopping Center along Hull Street Road. The clinic will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

No appointments are needed for the center and walk-ups are welcome. The hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Rockwood Vaccination Center will also offer a free adolescent immunization clinic on Mondays from 3 to 7 p.m. The clinic is for rising seventh through 12th graders.

Teens will be able to get the Tdap, Meningococcal and HPV vaccines. A parent or guardian will also need to be there. Officials ask that immunization records also be brought at the time. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will also be available to those 12 and older during the adolescent immunization clinic.

There will also be another clinic at St. Augustine Catholic Church along Beulah Road on Wednesdays in July from 3 to 6 p.m.

Participants will be able to get the free Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be with minors at the time.

No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcome.

