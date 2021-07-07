Healthcare Pros
Three charged, 2 with murder, in double shooting that killed 16-year-old girl

Henrico police are investigating
Jihad Ruffin and Trevon Chappelle have each been arrested in connection to a deadly double...
Jihad Ruffin and Trevon Chappelle have each been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting in Henrico County.(Henrico County Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed a teenage girl.

Dispatchers received several calls related to a shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue Saturday just before 5:30 p.m.

A juvenile female succumbed to her injuries on scene at White Oak Village Shopping Center. Another victim, a male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the girl is being withheld due to age. Sources say the girl was 16 years old.

‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

Two adults and one minor were charged in the shooting. A male juvenile who has not been identified was charged with shooting into an occupied building, felony murder, possession of a firearm while under the age of 18, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jihad Ruffin, an 18-year-old man, was charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He also faces felony murder charges and charges associated with shooting into an occupied building.

Another 18-year-old man, Trevon Chappelle, was charged with shooting into an occupied building.

Police continue to investigate this incident. If you have information about this shooting, please call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

