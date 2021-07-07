On This Day: J.E.B. Stuart statue removed from Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 7, 2020, a crane lifted the statue of J.E.B. Stuart off of its pedestal along Monument Avenue, removing it from the place it stood for 113 years.

Stuart’s statue was the third to be cleared away in less than a week in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Mayor Levar Stoney, citing his emergency powers on July 1, 2020, ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues. Stonewall Jackson’s statue was removed that day, followed by a statue of Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury.

Seen as symbols of oppression to the Black community, the removal of the Confederate monuments was not met with the whole-hearted approval of Central Virginia.

Journey back to the day in Episode 1 of Season 5 of the How We Got Here podcast with the history of Stuart’s statue, and how the community reacted to its removal:

