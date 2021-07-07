Safety measures at site of deadly train collision in New Kent could prove costly

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10 days after a deadly train versus truck collision in New Kent County, which took the life of a 45-year-old Mechanicsville man, citizens are are demanding the county do something to make the area safer.

Aside from a stop sign on either side of the tracks, the private train crossing on Outpost Road currently lacks barrier arms, flashing lights, and warning alarms loud enough to warn drivers of oncoming trains before it’s too late.

Residents want the county to install more traditional safety measures after Kevin A. Pence was killed, but the county says those features won’t come cheap.

County administrators say the estimated price tag for these safety measures could cost anywhere between $300,000 to $1 million per private crossing.

In a statement, New Kent County Administrator Rodney Hathaway says “the County is deeply concerned about the lack of proper signals at various private railroad crossings throughout the County and is working with State and Federal elected officials, CSX representatives, and property owners to find a solution.”

“The New Kent County Board of Supervisors have also taken immediate action to improve private railroad crossings by directing staff to work with the County’s Economic Development Authority to develop a grant and loan program to assist property owners with improving signage and pavement markings at private crossings.”

Those grants could be up to $10,000 per applicant and up to $10,000 in loan funds payable in 60 monthly installments, but the details are still being worked out.

The EDA will meet Thursday, July 15th to review and consider a draft program developed by staff.

NBC12 has also reached to CSX, the company which owns the private crossing at Outpost Road about its response to the problem. An official with CSX says it is waiting to confirm more details before it responds.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

