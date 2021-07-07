Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Safety measures at site of deadly train collision in New Kent could prove costly

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10 days after a deadly train versus truck collision in New Kent County, which took the life of a 45-year-old Mechanicsville man, citizens are are demanding the county do something to make the area safer.

Aside from a stop sign on either side of the tracks, the private train crossing on Outpost Road currently lacks barrier arms, flashing lights, and warning alarms loud enough to warn drivers of oncoming trains before it’s too late.

Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals

Residents want the county to install more traditional safety measures after Kevin A. Pence was killed, but the county says those features won’t come cheap.

County administrators say the estimated price tag for these safety measures could cost anywhere between $300,000 to $1 million per private crossing.

In a statement, New Kent County Administrator Rodney Hathaway says “the County is deeply concerned about the lack of proper signals at various private railroad crossings throughout the County and is working with State and Federal elected officials, CSX representatives, and property owners to find a solution.”

“The New Kent County Board of Supervisors have also taken immediate action to improve private railroad crossings by directing staff to work with the County’s Economic Development Authority to develop a grant and loan program to assist property owners with improving signage and pavement markings at private crossings.”

Those grants could be up to $10,000 per applicant and up to $10,000 in loan funds payable in 60 monthly installments, but the details are still being worked out.

The EDA will meet Thursday, July 15th to review and consider a draft program developed by staff.

NBC12 has also reached to CSX, the company which owns the private crossing at Outpost Road about its response to the problem. An official with CSX says it is waiting to confirm more details before it responds.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson
Henrico Police Department mourns death of captain
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
New Kent County: Safety Measures at Private Crossings Could $1 Million
New Kent County: Safety Measures at Private Crossings Could $1 Million
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center
Baby girl dies following house fire in Town of Appalachia