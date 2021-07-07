Healthcare Pros
Roanoke Marine killed in Korean War accounted for decades later

Marine Pfc. Henry E. Ellis was accounted for on September 29, 2020.
Marine Pfc. Henry E. Ellis was accounted for on September 29, 2020.(DPAA)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Decades after the end of the Korean War, a Roanoke Marine killed in action has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Marine Pfc. Henry E. Ellis was accounted for on September 29, 2020.

Ellis was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Service Battalion, 1st Marine Division in late 1950. DPAA said he was killed on November 30 of that year while defending his convoy near Koto-ri, North Korea.

Ellis’s body was not immediately recovered, but those of many Marines were when UN forces withdrew from the area. They were buried in the United Nations Cemetery in Koto-ri.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea returned the remains of more than 4,200 people in 1954 during Operation GLORY. 3,000 of those were determined to be American, but none were identified as belonging to Ellis, and he was declared non-recoverable on January 16, 1956.

Following the identification process, 848 unidentified remains were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - in Honolulu, Hawaii. This included one subject designated X-13631.

In March 2012, historians, anthropologists and odontologists at the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command conducted in-depth research to support the exhumation of that subject. They believed the remains belonged to one of two Marines, with Ellis being one of them.

DPAA disinterred X-13631, along with seven other unknowns, as part of the Korean War Identification Project in November 2018. The remains were taken to the agency’s laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for analysis.

Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA analysis to identify Ellis.

A rosette will be placed next to Ellis’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, to indicate he has now been accounted for. He will be buried in Salisbury, North Carolina on August 23, 2021.

