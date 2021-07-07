Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash following a chase.

The crash happened near the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Airport Drive, near Richmond International Airport, on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Eubank Road at Lewis Road. The vehicle did not stop and a chase started.

Police said a truck was involved in the crash and flipped.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted away from the intersection while crash investigators conduct their investigation. One adult male and one adult female was transported to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AnAZjFBHNk — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 7, 2021

The entrance to the airport is closed. Those looking to get into the airport will have to take Lewis Road to Eubank in order to get there.

A portion of Williamsburg Road is also closed.

This is a developing story. NBC12 is working to learn more.

