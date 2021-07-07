Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police chase ends in crash, 2 people injured in Henrico

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash following a chase.

The crash happened near the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Airport Drive, near Richmond International Airport, on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Eubank Road at Lewis Road. The vehicle did not stop and a chase started.

Police said a truck was involved in the crash and flipped.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital.

The entrance to the airport is closed. Those looking to get into the airport will have to take Lewis Road to Eubank in order to get there.

A portion of Williamsburg Road is also closed.

This is a developing story. NBC12 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Justin Harvey
Man gets 127 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

VDOT electric vehicle charging stations map.
511 Virginia website and app offers new feature for electric car users
County official says it could cost up to $1 million to install safety measures per private...
Safety measures at site of deadly train collision in New Kent could prove costly
Virginia State Police say Fourth of July weekend has been busy
Virginia State Police encourage people to take things slow as Fourth of July weekend ends
Chesterfield police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.
1 charged, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash