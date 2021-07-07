Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Baby found dead after Virginia house fire

Generic house fire
Generic house fire(WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say a baby was found dead after a fire at a home in the town of Appalachia.

Police said in a news release that a 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were able to escape the fire early Monday. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released for injuries from the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, police say the remains of an 8-month-old girl were found inside the home.

Her remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The origin and cause remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man found dead in Richmond alley
Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for...
RPD: Suspected Mechanicsville Turnpike shooter killed by bystander
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Michael T. Haywood, suspect in fatal shooting.
18-year-old charged in deadly Chesterfield shooting
Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson
Henrico Police Department mourns death of captain

Latest News

The newest track takes the center of the storm through south central Virginia
Threat for heavy rain continues in Virginia from Elsa on Thursday
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Stock graphic
Dinwiddie woman killed in crash, 8-year-old girl in hospital
Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his...
Dog shot inside fenced yard, Richmond animal control searches for shooter