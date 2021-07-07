Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Colonial Beach woman died on Tuesday after a head-on collision involving a tractor trailer.

Police responded to the 14500 block of Route 3, or Kings Highway, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. An investigation found a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Kings Highway near Wellfords Wharf Road when the car crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming logging truck.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was identified as 23-year-old Markeya H. Lucas of Colonial Beach. Police say Lucas was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 1999 Mack truck, was wearing a seatbelt and transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

